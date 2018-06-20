Mount Everest turns into world’s highest garbage dump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Also hailed as the world’s highest mountain, Mt. Everest has now turned into the highest landfill in the world now.
Giving off a message of extreme negligence of tourists and visitors, the mountain has become a rubbish dump in just six decades.
According to a research, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters, fluorescent tents and human excrement are what climbers have left behind on this natural wonder.
Raw sewage from the base camp is dumped into the trenches of a nearby village.
Despite cleanliness drives and similar efforts, experts say it will go in vain if climbers do not take responsibility of their own filth.
