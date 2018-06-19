Tue June 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Army team wins Pace Sticking Competition in UK

Pakistan Army team won the drill competition commonly known as All Arms and International Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK on 14 June 2018.

x
Advertisement

With as little time as two months for learning the drill exercise, the team from Pakistan Military Academy high kicked its way to the surprise win at the 90th Competition at Sandhurst.

In his message of felicitation on the occasion, H.E. Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner, commended Pakistan Team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge. He said Pakistan Team once again demonstrated at the Sandhurst Competition the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Viral video shows another bus hostess facing harassment by security guard

Viral video shows another bus hostess facing harassment by security guard

Man arrested after raping minor girl in Hafizabad

Man arrested after raping minor girl in Hafizabad
Tourist harassing Kalash women in viral video traced: police

Tourist harassing Kalash women in viral video traced: police
Next PM will be from Karachi: Miftah

Next PM will be from Karachi: Miftah
Load More load more