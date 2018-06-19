Mehbooba Mufti resigns after BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in IOK

NEW DELHI: Chief minister of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has resigned from her post on Tuesday.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Mehbooba resigned just after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced it was pulling out of its alliance with the PDP in IOK.

The BJPon Tuesday pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue its alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing" BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said at a press conference this afternoon.

The BJP leader added, "Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example."

He went on to add that all the BJP ministers in the IOK government would resign and said the party wanted governor's rule to be imposed in the state.

On the other hand, Mehbooba said, “We did not form this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive- unilateral ceasefire, PM’s visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth.

We can’t treat Jammu and Kashmir as enemy territory, muscular policy won’t succeed here, Mehbooba added.

The basic aim of Agenda of Alliance was reconciliation, says Mehbooba Mufti

According to reports, the PDP and the BJP did not see eye to eye over the Centre's decision to end its Ramzan ceasefire with terrorists. The month-long ceasefire in the valley witnessed a spurt in terror strikes in the region. Noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari and Army jawan Aurangzeb were killed in separate attacks on the eve of Eid.

But even before this past month, the two parties had been drifting apart, both locked into a war of words both publicly and privately, each blaming the other for massive mob violence and the rising militancy in Kashmir.