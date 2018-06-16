Timely medical aid could have saved my daughter: Mother of slain bus hostess

FAISALABAD: The mother of a teenaged bus hostess, who was shot dead for refusing a marriage proposal, said that timely medical aid could have saved her daughter.



Mehwish, 18, a bus hostess, was killed on duty by a security guard, Abrar, after she rejected his marriage proposal in Faisalabad a few days ago. The assailant was caught and handed to police.

The video of the horrific shooting went viral on social media, sparking angry calls for justice.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, the victim’s mother said that her daughter was the sole bread earner of the family.

“My daughter would still be alive if she had been given timely medical aid,” she said.

The grieving mother, however, called for the inclusion of anti-terror clauses against the assailant so that he could be given an exemplary punishment.

“My daughter gave her life to save her honour from being violated,” her mother said.

On the other hand, the suspect was produced in a local court where police sought his physical remand.