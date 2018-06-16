Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Timely medical aid could have saved my daughter: Mother of slain bus hostess

FAISALABAD: The mother of a teenaged bus hostess, who was shot dead for refusing a marriage proposal, said that timely medical aid could have saved her daughter.

Mehwish, 18, a bus hostess, was killed on duty by a security guard, Abrar, after she rejected his marriage proposal in Faisalabad a few days ago. The assailant was caught and handed to police.

x
Advertisement

The video of the horrific shooting went viral on social media, sparking angry calls for justice.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, the victim’s mother said that her daughter was the sole bread earner of the family.

“My daughter would still be alive if she had been given timely medical aid,” she said.

The grieving mother, however, called for the inclusion of anti-terror clauses against the assailant so that he could be given an exemplary punishment.

“My daughter gave her life to save her honour from being violated,” her mother said.

On the other hand, the suspect was produced in a local court where police sought his physical remand. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

SC will not tolerate mistreatment, eve-teasing of transgenders: CJP

SC will not tolerate mistreatment, eve-teasing of transgenders: CJP
Body of Karachi teenager who drowned at Sandspit beach is recovered

Body of Karachi teenager who drowned at Sandspit beach is recovered
Heavy rain halts vehicular traffic in Balochistan district

Heavy rain halts vehicular traffic in Balochistan district
Imran Khan skips NA-53 scrutiny for ECP appearance in Lahore

Imran Khan skips NA-53 scrutiny for ECP appearance in Lahore
Load More load more