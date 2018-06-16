Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Body of Karachi teenager who drowned at Sandspit beach is recovered

KARACHI: The body of a teenager who drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach was recovered on Monday morning and search was on for the missing second youth, Geo News reported.

The 19-year-old Faraz and 22-year-old Osama drowned on Sunday afternoon while bathing at Sandspit Beach on the second day of Eid ul Fitr.

x
Advertisement

In May last year, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi.

In the first incident, four school friends—residents of Orangi Town—drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies.

Three others drowned off Sea View, of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered.

In another incident, two people drowned on Sunday while taking a leisurely trip to the town.

The identities of the two men who drowned in Keenjhar Lake, otherwise known as Kalri Lake, have not been revealed; however, one was from Karachi while the other from Chitral.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Heavy rain halts vehicular traffic in Balochistan district

Heavy rain halts vehicular traffic in Balochistan district
Imran Khan skips NA-53 scrutiny for ECP appearance in Lahore

Imran Khan skips NA-53 scrutiny for ECP appearance in Lahore
Supreme Court takes up non-issuance of CNICs to transgenders

Supreme Court takes up non-issuance of CNICs to transgenders
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz delay return to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz delay return to Pakistan
Load More load more