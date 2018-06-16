Body of Karachi teenager who drowned at Sandspit beach is recovered

KARACHI: The body of a teenager who drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach was recovered on Monday morning and search was on for the missing second youth, Geo News reported.

The 19-year-old Faraz and 22-year-old Osama drowned on Sunday afternoon while bathing at Sandspit Beach on the second day of Eid ul Fitr.

In May last year, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi.

In the first incident, four school friends—residents of Orangi Town—drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies.

Three others drowned off Sea View, of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered.

In another incident, two people drowned on Sunday while taking a leisurely trip to the town.

The identities of the two men who drowned in Keenjhar Lake, otherwise known as Kalri Lake, have not been revealed; however, one was from Karachi while the other from Chitral.