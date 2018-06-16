Sat June 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Heavy rain halts vehicular traffic in Balochistan district

HARNAI: The vehicular traffic was halted on the National Highway in Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday after heavy rain led to overflow of water streams.

According to Meet office, there was flooding in streams, rivers of Harnai after last night’s downpours. 

This also led to suspension of traffic at three points on the Harnai-Punjab National Highway, leaving hundred of passengers and vehicles stranded on the third day of Eid ul Ftir.

The torrential rain is feared to have damaged seasonal crop and orchards.

Local Levies have reached the scene to make arrangements for the traffic to resume. 

