Pakistan movie wins 'Jury Special Award' at SCO Film Festival

Pakistani movie "Punjab Nahi Jaongi" was awarded the"Jury Special Award" while Ms Sultana Siddiqui, jury member from Pakistan, awarded the best picture award to two movies from Afghanistan and China.

The film festival opened on 13th June and showcased 55 films from the SCO member and observer states, with 200 delegates in attendance.

The film festival provided a platform for collaboration between the SCO fraternity with events like "Film Market" where 12 booths were set up and 26 organizations shared their movies and advanced film technologies. The "Film Cooperation Forum" was attended by heads of delegations and included Panel Discussions on topics of mutual interest. Movie "Chalay Thay Saath" represented Pakistan in the "In Focus Program".

Ms Ambreen Jan, head of the Pakistani delegation, Mr Li Guoqi, Deputy Administrator of China Film Administration and Mr. Cao Yin, President of China Movie Channels were also present on the occasion.

Cultural performances representing the SCO member states enthralled the audience and garnered media attention with the ceremony being broadcasted live on CCTV 6. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerising firework display.

The Closing and Award ceremony of the first SCO Film Festival was held in Qingdao on 17th June, 2018.

The ceremony was conducted by eminent Chinese actors, actresses and directors. Trophies and certificates in the categories of Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenwriter and Jury Special Award were awarded by the jury members.