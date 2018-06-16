Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz delay return to Pakistan

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son Hasan Nawaz, all of whom are currently in London to be with ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, have delayed their return to Pakistan for the time being.

The decision followed a two-hour meeting of Sharif family with doctors at the Harley Street Clinic in London where Begum Kulsoom is admitted.

According to the advice given by doctors, Nawaz Sharif has postponed his immediate return to the country, having reached London along with Maryam Nawaz on Thursday to tend to Begum Kulsoom, Geo TV reported.

The doctors say they cannot give a timeframe of the progress of Begum Kulsoom's health. Their initial plan was to return on Sunday.

According to sources said the counsels for Nawaz and Maryam have been asked to seek exemption from appearance in the accountability court of Islamabad, which is hearing corruption cases against them.

The accused's counsels would also submit Begum Kulsoom’s medical report and the doctor’s letter with the exemption request, the sources added.

The medical report, as per sources, states that doctors have decided to keep Kulsoom Nawaz on the life support machine.

Last Sunday, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), had allowed Nawaz and Maryam to visit the ailing Begum Kulsoom in London.

The two had sought, on June 7, a five-day exemption from their appearance before the accountability court in the corruption references.

The former premier and his family face three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following his disqualification in July, last year.

Meanwhile, Hussain Nawaz says that his mother remains unconscious and doctors are yet to reach a decide whether to take her off the ventilator.

Doctors and the Sharif family were unable to come to a decision regarding the removal of life support of Begum Kulsoom, who was shifted to intensive care late Thursday after a cardiac arrest.

“The doctors are making every possible effort to stabilize my mother,” he said, adding that he hoped that his mother would get better quickly. "InshAllah, her health will improve soon," Hussain said.