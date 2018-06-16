FIFA World Cup: Brazil held 1-1 by Switzerland in World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Neymar´s Brazil were held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opening World Cup game at Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a magical curling long range shot on 20 minutes, but Steven Zuber headed the Swiss back level five minutes after the restart.

The stalemate left Serbia, who had beaten Costa Rica 1-0 earlier Sunday, top of the Group E standings.