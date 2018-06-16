FIFA World Cup: Brazil held 1-1 by Switzerland in World Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Neymar´s Brazil were held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opening World Cup game at Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.
Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a magical curling long range shot on 20 minutes, but Steven Zuber headed the Swiss back level five minutes after the restart.
The stalemate left Serbia, who had beaten Costa Rica 1-0 earlier Sunday, top of the Group E standings.
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Neymar´s Brazil were held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opening World Cup game at Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.
Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a magical curling long range shot on 20 minutes, but Steven Zuber headed the Swiss back level five minutes after the restart.
The stalemate left Serbia, who had beaten Costa Rica 1-0 earlier Sunday, top of the Group E standings.
Comments