Taliban Commander Molvi Bahadur Jan arrested from Peshawar airport: FIA sources

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Commander Molvi Bahadur Jan, Immigration sources said Sunday.



The most wanted TTP Commander Bahadur Jan was taken into custody by FIA Immigration personnel from Bacha Khan International Airport, the sources said.

The sources further said the militant commander wanted to flee Dubai via a private airline.

The Taliban Commander, whose name was included in the stop list by interior ministry, had changed his getup, the sources said and added that he was arrested while verification of his travel documents.