Sat June 16, 2018
June 17, 2018

Dual nationality: Murad shares renunciation certificate, terms FIA’s list "outdated"

KARACHI: Murad  Ali Shah on Thursday took to social media for sharing his renunciation certificate  in response to FIA's list claiming  122 nomination papers filed by candidates holding dual nationality, including former chief minister Sindh.

While sharing renunciation certificate, in his tweet, former CM Sindh said; "For all those who have blindly accepted an outdated list of dual nationals released by FIA, here is my renunciation certificate. Also, I have been cleared by the honourable Supreme Court of all objections previously raised. Sad how things are flashed without proper verification!"


It is pertinent to note that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has handed over to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a list of 122 nomination papers, which according to it filed by candidates holding dual nationality.

The list includes several prominent names, including the PPP's former chief minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Fauzia Kasuri, who is currently associated with the Pak Sarzameen Party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Faisal Vawd.


