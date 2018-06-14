Code of conduct issued by ECP for General Election 2018

ISLAMABAD: An 86-point code of conduct has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday for the upcoming general elections 2018.

Issued with two parts, the code of conduct is concerning political parties, electoral candidates, election and poling agents.

As per the document, the candidates, political parties and election agents are required to maintain the rights and independence of the people of Pakistan as assured by the Constitution and law.

It went on to further instruct that candidates and election agents are to comply with all directives and rules imparted by the ECP infrequently, in regards to the refined election conduct, upholding of public order and integrity and has also counseled to abstain from slandering the ECP in any way. It has also been noted that defiance of these would necessitate disdain as Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 weighs up.

It further adds that political parties shall make an effort to endow equal opportunities to both male and female eligible members to join the electoral race.

Furthermore, it stated that whilst the assortment process of candidates for general seats in an Assembly, the party is required to make certain at least a five percent female demonstration in their list of candidates beneath Section 206 of the Election Act 2017.