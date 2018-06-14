NADRA issued to unblock Musharraf’s CNIC

ISLAMABAD: Ex-president General (R) Pervez Musharraf had his computerized national identity card (CNIC) unblocked on Thursday, as per reports by Geo News.

The report citing the Interior Ministry read: “Musharraf’s CNIC was unblocked in adherence to the Supreme Court's order.”

The National Database and registration Authority (NADRA) was given stern instructions by the Supreme Court to unblock the CNIC and passport of Musharraf.

The orders were issued by the SC following NADRA chairperson Usman Mubeen informing the court that the former premier could not fly back into the country due to his CNIC being blocked.

NADRA was then issued to unblock the CNIC by Justice Nisar who stated that he should return to the country and confront the charges filed against him.

Earlier on June 11th, Geo News quoting sources revealed that the former president’s passport and CNIC were blocked by NADRA along with his bank accounts getting frozen.

Earlier in the day, the CJP withdrew a conditional permission approved previously to Musharraf to join the electoral race after his counsel notified that he will not be returning to the country on Thursday.

In the hearing of a case filed by Musharraf in 2015 opposing the negation of his nomination papers in the 2013 general elections at Supreme Court Lahore Registry, the counsel had stated: “Musharraf wants to return to the country but cannot owing to the current situation and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays."

Musharraf was directed by an apex court to return to the country today by 2pm.