Fri June 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2018

Noor shares picture with Imran Khan's wife

Former Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari on Thursday posted on Twitter a picture of herself with Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

"With my mentor," Noor Bukhari captioned the picture that according to Geo News was taken during their encounter at Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW).

Imran Khan recently travelled to Saudi Arabia along with his wife and close aides to perform Umrah.

The former film and TV actor was also in Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage.

According to the TV channel, Noor is the former wife of Awn Chaudhry, political Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.


