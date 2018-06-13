Federal cabinet approves transfer of chief secretaries, IGPs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet at his office and approved posting and transfer of top provincial officials.

According to a statement issued by the PM office, in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country, the federal cabinet, in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan and the respective provincial governments, has approved posting of the following officers as Chief Secretaries and IG Police/PPOs;

Chief Secretaries;

Punjab Mr. Akbar Hussain Durrani

Sindh Mr. Azam Suleman Khan

KP Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch

Balochistan Mr. Akhtar Nazeer

Inspector General of Police

Punjab Dr. Kaleem Imam

Sindh Mr. Amjad Javed Saleemi

KP Mr. Mohammad Tahir

Balochistan Mr. Mohsin Hasan Butt

The move came after PTI wrote a letter to the ECP and caretaker government seeking transfer of top officials to ensure transparency of the elections.