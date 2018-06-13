Federal cabinet approves transfer of chief secretaries, IGPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet at his office and approved posting and transfer of top provincial officials.
According to a statement issued by the PM office, in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country, the federal cabinet, in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan and the respective provincial governments, has approved posting of the following officers as Chief Secretaries and IG Police/PPOs;
Chief Secretaries;
Punjab Mr. Akbar Hussain Durrani
Sindh Mr. Azam Suleman Khan
KP Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch
Balochistan Mr. Akhtar Nazeer
Inspector General of Police
Punjab Dr. Kaleem Imam
Sindh Mr. Amjad Javed Saleemi
KP Mr. Mohammad Tahir
Balochistan Mr. Mohsin Hasan Butt
The move came after PTI wrote a letter to the ECP and caretaker government seeking transfer of top officials to ensure transparency of the elections.
