Bannu’s 97-year-old Hazrat Bibi out of election race

BANNU: A 97-year-old female politician, who wanted to challenge PTI chairman Imran Khan and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani in the coming general elections, dropped out of the race.

Hazrat Bibi hailing from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district submitted her nomination papers for National Assembly’s NA-35 in Bannu and provincial assembly’s PK-89. A distinguished political personality of her region, she had previously joined the electoral race as an independent candidate.

She told Geo that she could not arrange the fee needed to submit the nomination papers. And eventually when she was able to generate the funds, it was already too late as the last date for filing nomination papers had already passed.

The elderly woman was left disappointed for missing the opportunity to battle it out with Imran Khan and Akram Durrani in her home district.

“I wanted to contest the election with the passion to serve the people of Bannu,” she said. In her campaign, she also promised the promotion of girls education to her supporters.