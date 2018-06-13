Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bannu’s 97-year-old Hazrat Bibi out of election race

BANNU: A 97-year-old female politician, who wanted to challenge PTI chairman Imran Khan and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani in the coming general elections, dropped out of the race.

Hazrat Bibi hailing from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district submitted her nomination papers for National Assembly’s NA-35 in Bannu and provincial assembly’s PK-89. A distinguished political personality of her region, she had previously joined the electoral race as an independent candidate.

x
Advertisement

She told Geo that she could not arrange the fee needed to submit the nomination papers. And eventually when she was able to generate the funds, it was already too late as the last date for filing nomination papers had already passed.

The elderly woman was left disappointed for missing the opportunity to battle it out with Imran Khan and Akram Durrani in her home district.

“I wanted to contest the election with the passion to serve the people of Bannu,” she said. In her campaign, she also promised the promotion of girls education to her supporters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

PM Office gets report on Zulfi Bukhari’s foreign visit

PM Office gets report on Zulfi Bukhari’s foreign visit
New Islamabad airport to be the first in Pakistan to host world's largest passenger aircraft

New Islamabad airport to be the first in Pakistan to host world's largest passenger aircraft

PMLN women workers protest in Lahore over party tickets

PMLN women workers protest in Lahore over party tickets

SC asks Musharraf to appear till Thursday afternoon

SC asks Musharraf to appear till Thursday afternoon

Load More load more