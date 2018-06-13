SC issues detailed verdict in Sh Rasheed’s disqualification case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued detailed verdict in Sheikh Rsheed's disqualification case.
The SC bench ruled in favour of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief rejecting petition of PML-N's Shakeel Awan seeking Raheed’s disqualification on the grounds that he mis-declared his assets.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, announced the decision. It was a majority verdict with Justice Isa writing a dissenting note.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued detailed verdict in Sheikh Rsheed's disqualification case.
The SC bench ruled in favour of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief rejecting petition of PML-N's Shakeel Awan seeking Raheed’s disqualification on the grounds that he mis-declared his assets.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, announced the decision. It was a majority verdict with Justice Isa writing a dissenting note.
Comments