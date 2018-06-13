Wed June 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

SC issues detailed verdict in Sh Rasheed’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued detailed verdict in Sheikh Rsheed's disqualification case.

The SC bench ruled in favour of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief rejecting petition of PML-N's Shakeel Awan seeking Raheed’s disqualification on the grounds that he mis-declared his assets.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, announced the decision. It was a majority verdict with Justice Isa writing a dissenting note.

