First T20I Live: Sarfraz, Shoaib steer Pakistan to 204-4 against Scotland

EDINBURGH: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik together blasted 96 runs from just 49 balls to steer Pakistan to a big total of 204 for four against Scotland in the first of the two-match series of Twenty20 Internationals here on Tuesday.



Pakistan batted first after winning the toss but lost their both openers Ahmed Shehzad (14) and Fakhar Zaman (21) for 46.

Then, Hussain Talat, who is playing only his third T20I, added 41 runs with Sarfraz before falling on 18.

However, Shoaib joined Sarfraz and the two experienced batsmen batted at ease and hit fifties against the minnows to take their team to the massive total.

Shoaib made 53 off 27 balls with five huge sixes while Sarfraz remained not out on 89, hitting . ten fours and three sixes in his 49-ball stay at the crease.