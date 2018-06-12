Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trailer unveiled for fourth installment of ‘The Predator’

The latest entry in Hollywood’s science fiction universe is the highly anticipated franchise of ‘The Predator’ which has now unveiled a new trailer, unleashing a gush of excitement amongst movie buffs.

The fourth installment in the ‘Predator’ series, is packed with action and horror centered around a young boy who inadvertently provokes the most dangerous creatures in existence, known as the Predators, to land back on Earth. 

x
Advertisement

This time around, these deadly beings have received a genetic boost with the assistance of DNA from others species of the Earth and a group of former soldiers and a discontented science teacher are the only force that can stand in their way.

The sci-fi horror film is directed by Shane Black and is starring Hollywood’s finest actors including Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown and many others.

Under the production of 20th Century Fox and others, the thriller is slated for release on September 14th 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Four children killed in US hostage drama

Four children killed in US hostage drama
Trump says expects ‘signing’ after ‘very good’ talks with Kim

Trump says expects ‘signing’ after ‘very good’ talks with Kim
Trump, Kim hold historic meeting to end nuclear stand-off

Trump, Kim hold historic meeting to end nuclear stand-off
Trump, Kim to meet for historic handshake

Trump, Kim to meet for historic handshake
Load More load more