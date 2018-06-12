Trailer unveiled for fourth installment of ‘The Predator’

The latest entry in Hollywood’s science fiction universe is the highly anticipated franchise of ‘The Predator’ which has now unveiled a new trailer, unleashing a gush of excitement amongst movie buffs.

The fourth installment in the ‘Predator’ series, is packed with action and horror centered around a young boy who inadvertently provokes the most dangerous creatures in existence, known as the Predators, to land back on Earth.

This time around, these deadly beings have received a genetic boost with the assistance of DNA from others species of the Earth and a group of former soldiers and a discontented science teacher are the only force that can stand in their way.



The sci-fi horror film is directed by Shane Black and is starring Hollywood’s finest actors including Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown and many others.

Under the production of 20th Century Fox and others, the thriller is slated for release on September 14th 2018.