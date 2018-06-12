Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump says expects ‘signing’ after ‘very good’ talks with Kim

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had made “a lot of progress” and said the two sides expected to sign an unspecified agreement.

Asked by reporters how the talks were going, Trump said: “A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing.” He gave no further details.

x
Advertisement

Trump made the remarks as he and Kim walked around Singapore’s Capella hotel after a working lunch aimed at discussing ways to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump, Kim hold historic meeting to end nuclear stand-off

Trump, Kim hold historic meeting to end nuclear stand-off
Trump, Kim to meet for historic handshake

Trump, Kim to meet for historic handshake
Salman Khan's security beefed up as arrested gangster reveals his murder plan

Salman Khan's security beefed up as arrested gangster reveals his murder plan
US Attorney General curbs asylum for immigrant victims of violence

US Attorney General curbs asylum for immigrant victims of violence
Load More load more