Salman Khan's security beefed up as arrested ganster reveals his murder plan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up after Haryana police found that the recently arrested gangster Sampat Nehra, a sharpshooter with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang of Rajasthan, was working to assassinate the famous actor.

According to Indian media, citing Police sources, the arrested gangster Nehra had revealed that he had done recce to murder Khan, who is currently in Mumbai shooting for his forthcoming film Race 3. Police have arrested Nehra, a sharpshooter, from Hyderabad who had been planning to kill Dabang star for the past few months.

Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly belong to that community which worships blackbuck, the gang had threatened to kill the superstar over the blackbuck pouching, for which the actor used to visit Rajasthan to appear in court.

Mumbai Police have enhanced the security of the superstar after The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police confirmed that the recently arrested gangster Sampat Nehra was purportedly working on killing Khan.

As per reports, the Bishnoi gang is one of the most notorious gangs in Rajasthan and has a number of cases registered against it in the Punjab-Haryana belt.