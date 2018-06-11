Mon June 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Gulalai faces off Imran Khan in NA-53

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Gulalai has filed nomination papers to contest general elections from NA-53 Islamabad, where she would face off PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking to media after submitting the nomination papers here Monday, Gulalai said PTI had been diverted from its ideology, adding that Imran would not come into power.

x
She went on to say Imran Khan ignored the ideological workers and issued tickets to convicted persons.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Senator Faisal Vada filed nomination papers of Imran Khan for NA-53 Islamabad.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also taking part in the upcoming elections from the same constituency.

