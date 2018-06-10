Sun June 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

Sharmeen Chinoy’s new web miniseries honoring Pakistan’s unsung heroes

With the country receiving ample negative coverage from the media both inside and outside of the country, SOC films have come forward paying accolades to Pakistan’s unsung heroes in the form of a web miniseries.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films have unveiled the latest project that is a YouTube miniseries titled ‘Stories for Our Children’. The web series is bringing to light the bright stars of Pakistan that have gone unacknowledged.

Stories for Our Children will be highlighting those heroes of the country that have endured times of turmoil and have crusaded for diversity, incorporation and coexistence.

The series is kicked off with an episode about Abdul Sattar Edhi, a recognized philanthropist all around the world, focusing on the early days of his life and the challenges he encountered throughout his life.

The project will continue for another three episodes including Pakistan’s highly lauded teenager Aitzaz Hasan and Hazara girl Kulsum.

The next episode in the series will be getting released on Monday.

