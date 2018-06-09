Ali Tareen excuses from contesting general elections

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen has excused from contesting upcoming general elections owing to his studies.



In a video message on twitter, Ali Tareen announced, “the party ticket should be given to the best candidate who work round the clock, visits every voter and organize the party workers.”



Ali said in the by-elections he gave 100 percent time and visited the voters but at present he was completing his Masters degree from Oxford. Owing to this he could not give 100 percent time to election campaign, therefore, he considers himself ineligible for party ticket.

He urged the party workers to support PTI’s candidate either he is a young and energetic ideological worker or any veteran politician who had record of winning elections from Lodhran.

“I request you all to support whoever gets the party ticket and get him/her elected in the general elections. Me and my father Jehangir Tareen will also be supporting the same candidate like we our self are contesting the polls.”

He was optimistic PTI will come in power after winning elections and their leader Imran Khan will be next prime minister.

Ali Tareen contested by-elections from NA-154 Lodhran after his father Jehangir Tahreen was disqualified. Ali was defeated by PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah by a margin of over 27,000 votes in February this year.

