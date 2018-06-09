Supreme Court orders demolition of advertisement walls in Karachi

KARACHI: Supreme Court has ordered destruction of walls built for the purpose of advertisements and has outlawed future constructions of these as well.

The hearing of an appeal filed against the construction of these walls, had taken place in Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry under the headship of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The appellant contended that the construction of these walls around the city especially in the areas of Cantonment Board and FTC are plummeting the beauty of the metropolis.

Amidst the hearing Justice Nisar summoned the CEO of Karachi Cantonment Board and was inquisitorial of who built these walls.

The CEO informed the court that some of the walls were put up as safety measures, however all advertisement companies have been issued a notice by the Cantonments.

In response, Justice Nisar stated that the issuance of a notice would produce futile outcome unless proper action is taken against these companies.

The court issued an order that walls built for advertising purposes be demolished in the city, including those at Shahra-e-Faisal; and has also demanded a report about the matter within the next ten days.

The construction of these types of walls has been barred in the future as well.