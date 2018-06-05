Rights activist Jibran Nasir to join election race

Pakistani civil liberty activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir has confirmed that he will be contesting for the upcoming general elections from Karachi.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the activist said that he will be filing his nomination papers as independent candidate for the National Assembly constituency NA-247, which had previously been NA-250, as well as provincial assembly constituency PS-11, previously known to be PS-113.

“I am filing nomination papers for the national and provincial seats but will eventually contest from one seat when the campaign officially starts as per election schedule,” Nasir confirmed to Geo.tv.

The politician had previously contested for the general elections in 2013 from the same constituencies but had failed to attain the seat.

The 31-year-old is part of the legal team of numerous cases, including the team representing the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a forged occurrence by the former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

He is also representing Khadija Siddiqi who was allegedly stabbed 23 times by her class fellow Shah Hussain.