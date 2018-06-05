US President Trump to host Iftar dinner at White House





WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will host Iftar dinner at the White House this week in respect of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, restoring a tradition of the previous governments that he had abandoned during his first year in office.

According to US media, Trump would host the Iftar dinner which is scheduled for Wednesday, while the guest list is yet to be issued by the White House.

The dinner was not held last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition of White House was previously followed by the Presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Reopening the White House to Muslim Americans for a traditional iftar dinner would be a good gesture to bring communities closer to respect each other's religion.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours. Ramazan ends with the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr.