Johnny Depp doesn’t look very well in recent pictures

Photographs of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp posing with fans in Russia over the last week have sparked fears among some that the actor is 'ill'.



Depp, 54, posed for two photographs with some female fans before setting off for a performance with his band, The Hollywood Vampires.

The photographs were taken at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg. The band performed in the city on Wednesday night, after playing in Moscow two nights earlier.

'I think that my hero looks ill,' said one concerned admirer on Facebook.

'He looks thin,' said another.

Others did not seem to recognize the Pirates of the Caribbean star at all.

In another picture taken earlier in the week in Moscow, he was seen with sunglasses on and a hat while posing at a museum. That image provoked more concern with some calling him 'sick' and 'weak'.

Where many fans are concerned for Depp's health, others feel like it might be because of the legal issues he has been facing for some time.