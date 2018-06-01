PTI proposes Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqoob Izhar for Punjab caretaker CM slot

LAHORE: After withdrawing name of Nasir Khosa for the post of interim Punjab Chief Minister, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has come up with two new names.

According to TV reports, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has put forth the names of former bureaucrat and columnist Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqoob Izhar.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he expressed hope that the government will reach a consensus by Sunday.

The opposition leader held a meeting with speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan to discuss the new nominees.

Taking a major U-turn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core group Wednesday rejected the name of former federal secretary Nasir Khosa for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister, apparently after reportedly a clear division on his name in the leadership.



The party has faced severe criticism for withdrawing the name for caretaker chief minister.

But, the PTI said it has decided to withdraw Khosa's name after facing "public backlash".