Fri June 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Veteran PMLN leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI

LAHORE: Zulfiqar Khosa, former Punjab governor and disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, is likely to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday along with his song Dost Muhamamd Khosa, former Punjab chife minister. 

According  to Geo News, Zulfiqar Khosa and his son  would  join the  PTI   during a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore.

Geo News reported that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had invited Khosa to join his party but the  latter chose to  jump on to the PTI bandwagon.

