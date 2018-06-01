Veteran PMLN leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI

LAHORE: Zulfiqar Khosa, former Punjab governor and disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, is likely to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday along with his song Dost Muhamamd Khosa, former Punjab chife minister.

According to Geo News, Zulfiqar Khosa and his son would join the PTI during a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore.

Geo News reported that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had invited Khosa to join his party but the latter chose to jump on to the PTI bandwagon.