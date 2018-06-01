Fri June 01, 2018
National

June 1, 2018

Verdict reserved in Khawaja Asif disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved verdict in Khawaja Asif disqualification case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition filed by  the former foreign minister  against the order of Islamabad High Court which had disqualified him for  holding UAE work permit.

Justice Ata observed that  if we reach a conclusion in this regard the bench may announce the verdict  by 11:00 am. 

