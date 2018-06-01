Verdict reserved in Khawaja Asif disqualification case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved verdict in Khawaja Asif disqualification case.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition filed by the former foreign minister against the order of Islamabad High Court which had disqualified him for holding UAE work permit.
Justice Ata observed that if we reach a conclusion in this regard the bench may announce the verdict by 11:00 am.
