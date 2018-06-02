Afridi-led World XI field against West Indies in T20 charity match at Lord's

ICC World XI have won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies in the Cricket Relief T20I at Lord’s on Thursday.



A galaxy of stars are seen at Lord’s to help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by hurricanes in 2017.

Cricketers have come together for good causes often in the past, as recently as when a World XI side went across to Lahore to play three Twenty20 Internationals in September in a bid to help top-drawer cricket return to Pakistan.



Shahid Afridi, a Pakistani legend, is leading the World XI side. Eoin Morgan, England’s limited-overs leader, was originally supposed to captain the side, but a broken finger sustained during a One-Day Cup match on 27 May has put him out of action, leading to Afridi being promoted.



Squads:

West Indies XI: C Gayle, E Lewis, A Fletcher, M Samuels, D Ramdin, A Russell, C Brathwaite, K Paul, A Nurse, S Badree, K Williams

World XI: T Iqbal, L Ronchi, S Billings, D Karthik, S Malik, S Afridi, T Perera. R Khan, M McClenaghan, S Lamichhane, T Mills