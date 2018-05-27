Ramadan price hike: 27 profiteers sent to jail

KARACHI: The Karachi administration sent 27 shopkeepers to jail and imposed fine of Rs.500,000 over 358 shopkeepers for violating official price lists.

Those who were found violating the official price lists included milk sellers, grocers, fruit sellers, greengrocers and meat sellers, said a statement issued here.

Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan has said that the ongoing campaign against profiteers would be continued.

It was further informed that citizens can register their complaints against profiteering on 1299.

Demand for iftar foods cause prices of certain commodities to increase every year around Ramadan. It has been claimed that certain businessmen use the opportunity to make more profits.

