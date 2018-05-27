Sun May 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ramadan price hike: 27 profiteers sent to jail

KARACHI: The Karachi administration sent 27 shopkeepers to jail and imposed fine of Rs.500,000 over 358 shopkeepers for violating official price lists.

Those who were found violating the official price lists included milk sellers, grocers, fruit sellers, greengrocers and meat sellers, said a statement issued here.

Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan has said that the ongoing campaign against profiteers would be continued.

It was further informed that citizens can register their complaints against profiteering on 1299.

Demand for iftar foods cause prices of certain commodities to increase every year around Ramadan. It has been claimed that certain businessmen use the opportunity to make more profits.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast's Urs

IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast's Urs
KP Assembly approves FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KP Assembly approves FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PPP terms GB package as insulting to the people

PPP terms GB package as insulting to the people
Ex-Mossad chief's 'off the cuff remark' prompted CIA to send emergency team to Pakistan

Ex-Mossad chief's 'off the cuff remark' prompted CIA to send emergency team to Pakistan
Load More load more