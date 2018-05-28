Fans angered by Dua Lipa’s design debut that does not cater to plus sized women





English pop star Dua Lipa after making her mark in the music industry is heading towards the world of fashion, but fans may not be too ecstatic after hearing the news.

The 22 year old singer-songwriter managed to stir a backlash on social media after she announced that she will be working with the H&M owned brand Nyden but with sizes that go only up to a 16 in the UK.

Her announcement of dropping a collection this autumn had keyed up quite a few fans that dropped in asking if the clothing line will be accessible for all with an inclusion of unisex or plus-sized designs.

Lipa in spite of responding to the inquisitions, saying “Yes, what I’ve wanted to do with this collection is so that it’s universal and accessible for everyone”;also mentioned in a tweet that was later deleted saying “It goes up to a size 16 UK.”

The claim had instantly brought the singer under blazing scrutiny, with social media users commenting she is “out of touch with reality.”