Paytm provided data of Kashmiris on Indian PM’s request: report

NEW DELHI: The mobile wallet company Paytm has reportedly shared personal data of Kashmiri users on the intervention of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Office.



The company’s bosses have also claimed that they are affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu extremist group closely linked with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The expose has been carried out through sting operation by investigative news website, Cobrapost.

In the video purportedly shot by Cobrapost senior Vice President of the company Ajay Shekhar is saying that the PMO wanted personal data of Paytm's users to find out if some of the users were those who threw stones during protests in Kashmir last year.

“When the stone-pelting stopped there in J&K, I personally got a phone call from the PMO. They told us to give them data, saying maybe some of the stone-pelters are Paytm users,” Shekhar has told the undercover journalist of Cobrapost.

The revelation is in direct violation of the Paytm privacy policy that states: “We will not sell, share or rent your personal information to any third party or use your email address/mobile number for unsolicited emails and/or SMS. Any emails and/or SMS sent by Paytm will only be in connection with the provision of agreed services & products and this Privacy Policy.”

Shekhar reportedly has also told the undercover journalist that when he met him and other senior officials on the pretext of being sent by the Sangathan (RSS) to fulfill the assignment received directly from the Sangathan under a secret arrangement.

“RSS is in my blood, I have attended RSS shakhas too,” Shekhar has reportedly revealed to the undercover journalist.

It was reported by Tech Crunch last year that Paytm had 230 million users in India. A registered user has to complete their KYC with providing two government ids (Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, Ration Card) for them to be able to use the app and make transfers to other people.

While Paytm promises to keep such data secure, Shekhar’s comments have revealed that users are at the risk of being targeted and their data like Aadhaar and bank account numbers being shared.

-Paytm denies-

While responding to the news, Paytm denied sharing data with any company or government.

There is a video going around on social media and it falsely claims that we shared some data with 3rd parties. Nothing can be further from the truth, it said in a blog post.

“We never share your data with anyone: any company/ any government or any country. At Paytm, your data is yours. Not ours, or of a third party, or of the government. Our policy allows ONLY legally compliant data requests from the law of the land to get access to data for necessary investigations.”