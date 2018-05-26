Sat May 26, 2018
National

May 26, 2018

10th Ramazan marks arrival of Muhammad bin Qasim in Sindh

10th Ramazan marks advent of Islam in Indian subcontinent with the arrival of Muslim general Muhammad bin Qasim in Sindh at the port of Deebal in 712 A.D.

The day in Sindh is commemorated as Youme Babul Islam. Ceremonies are organized  to inform the people about the significance of the day.

Former Sindh Governor late Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Saeed was considered the torch-bearer of Youm Babul Islam’s movement.

Speakers pay tribute to the great warrior and the young Muslim Commander, Muhammad bin Qasim who conquered Sindh at the age of 17 years.

According to some historians, a letter written by an Arab girl who escaped from a prison of Partab Raye,Governor Deebal, asked Hajjaj Bin Yusuf for help.

When Hajjaj asked Raja Dahir, the then ruler of Sidh, for the release of prisoners and compensation, the latter refused.

Hajjaj sent Muhammad Bin Qasim for action against Sindh in 711.

Also cited as a reason for this campaign was the Raja Dahir's policy of providing refuge to Arab rebels.

