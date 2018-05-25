Imran Khan never appreciated the slap: Naeemul Haq

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq has rejected the impression that Imran Khan appreciated him for slapping a federal minister on a TV show.

"Contrary to what some media is projecting IK never appreciated the slap but commended me for countering the abusive and false onslaught of Danial. IK never encourages use of violence anywhere anytime," he said in a tweet.



In a video circulating on social media, the close aide to the PTI chairman said party followers have also applauded him for the act which drew strong criticism.



"Most of PMLN members respect me. When this man launched personal attacks on Imran Khan, and kept doing it, and lying, and when he called me a thief , my reaction was a natural reaction,which Imran Khan sahib appreciated because this man has been spreading venom for so long," he said in the video.

Hours after the video went viral and drew condemnation , Naeemul Haq posted the clarification on the twitter .

Naeemul Haq slapped Daniyal Aziz following a heated debate in Geo News programme “Aapas Ki Baat”.



The show was aired on Tuesday.

A day after slapping Aziz, Haq said on Twitter the incident was "an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction".



He said that Daniyal Aziz's abusive language against PTI leadership and his attack on Pakistan army are regrettable, unacceptable and condemnable . "I hope he can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths."





