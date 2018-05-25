Punjab: Son kills father for not fulfilling promise

CHINIOT: A man on Thursday shot dead his father in Punjab's Chiniot district for not fulfilling his promise.

According to Geo News, Riaz Ahmed, 50, a resident of Moza Bakhs Wala had promised his son Karman that he would buy him a tractor for farming.

Ahmed, however, could not fulfill his promise after incurring some losses.

Chinab Nagar police said the father and son had a fight last night over the issue during which Riaz shot his Riaz Ahmed dead.

The suspect managed to flee after reportedly killing his father.

The police said they have lodged a case and were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.