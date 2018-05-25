Parwaaz Hai Junoon release date moved ahead to Eid-ul-Adha

The highly anticipated Pakistani film ‘Parwaaz hai Junoon’ is perhaps going to maintain the suspense for a little while longer, as the film’s release date has now been moved forward to Eid-ul-Adha.

The Momina and Duraid Films’ produced multi-starrer that was supposed to make a hit in theaters this Eid-ul-Fitr has moved its release date to Eid-ul-Adha instead, bearing mind the glut of films that will be releasing simultaneously.

The producer of the film Momina Duraid stated: “There are six films releasing this Eid and currently our industry is not strong enough to support the release of so many films together.

It is indeed a reason of concern for all the producers as it will be difficult for the films to break even if released together, considering the number of screens and shows available.”

Elaborating further on withdrawing from the race next month, she stated: “We strongly feel that this is the right thing to do in the current scenario and as members of the fraternity, we need to put aside personal agendas and support each other in order to achieve the greater goal.”