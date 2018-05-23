Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Junaid Jamshed Mosque opens its doors to public

KARACHI: The metropolis has opened to public the doors of a mosque built to commemorate the life of the late religious scholar Junaid Jamshed on Wednesday.

Situated at Singer Chowrangi in Korangi’s J. Unit Two area, the Junaid Jamshed Masjid stands in memory of the deceased singer-turned- religious intellectual.

The news of the mosque’s opening was shared by actor and TV presenter Sanam Baloch on Twitter along with pictures of the place of worship.

“The Junaid Jamshed Masjid’ has been inaugurated today at Singer Chowrangi, Korangi at J. Unit 2, Karachi. Such a beautiful mosque. It has been named in loving memory of our beloved and dearest JJ. Please do remember Junaid Bhai in your prayers,” stated the actor’s tweet.


Junaid Jamshed, who in his earlier part of life was a lead vocalist of a popular Pakistani boy band Vital Signs, changed his route at the climax of his singing profession, to follow religion actively.

The late religious scholar breathed his last on December 7, 2016 following a PIA Flight-661 plane crash en route from Islamabad to Chitral.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Saudi Ambassador visits AFIRM Rawalpindi

Saudi Ambassador visits AFIRM Rawalpindi
Fauzia Kasuri resigns from PTI

Fauzia Kasuri resigns from PTI
Junior leaders have critical role to play in modern warfare: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Junior leaders have critical role to play in modern warfare: COAS Gen. Bajwa
Nobody can sell narrative of hatred, division in Sindh, says Murad

Nobody can sell narrative of hatred, division in Sindh, says Murad
Load More load more