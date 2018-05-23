Junaid Jamshed Mosque opens its doors to public

KARACHI: The metropolis has opened to public the doors of a mosque built to commemorate the life of the late religious scholar Junaid Jamshed on Wednesday.

Situated at Singer Chowrangi in Korangi’s J. Unit Two area, the Junaid Jamshed Masjid stands in memory of the deceased singer-turned- religious intellectual.

The news of the mosque’s opening was shared by actor and TV presenter Sanam Baloch on Twitter along with pictures of the place of worship.

“The Junaid Jamshed Masjid’ has been inaugurated today at Singer Chowrangi, Korangi at J. Unit 2, Karachi. Such a beautiful mosque. It has been named in loving memory of our beloved and dearest JJ. Please do remember Junaid Bhai in your prayers,” stated the actor’s tweet.





Junaid Jamshed, who in his earlier part of life was a lead vocalist of a popular Pakistani boy band Vital Signs, changed his route at the climax of his singing profession, to follow religion actively.

The late religious scholar breathed his last on December 7, 2016 following a PIA Flight-661 plane crash en route from Islamabad to Chitral.