Tue May 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 22, 2018

Two Pakistani brothers killed in South Africa robbery

JOHANNESBURG: Two Pakistani brothers were killed for resisting an armed robbery in South African city of Johannesburg on Monday, family said.

Farooq, son of one of the two victims, said that his father Raza Al-Mustafa and his two brothers Raza Al-Atta and Raza Al-Murtaza were shot after they put up resistance.

“My father, a former hockey player and uncle Raza Al-Murtaza died from bullet wounds. Raza Al-Atta is receiving medical treatment,” he told Geo TV.

The three brothers had been living in Johannesburg for the past six years.

Legal proceedings are underway to hand over the bodies to the family.  

Minor girl dies in Karachi shack fire

Bilawal condoles with family of martyred colonel Sohail Abid
Climate Change minister says provinces warned of heatwave
Pakistan needs 1.3 million additional jobs every year: UNDP
