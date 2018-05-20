Two killed after bus overturned in Korangi area of Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed and seven were wounded after a speeding bus was overturned near Korangi’s Veta Chowrangi area, in the early hours of Sunday.

The injured passengers were moved to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, while the two who had been killed, yielded to their wounds on the way to the hospital.

A similar incident had occurred last year when a bus overturned in Korangi that left three people injured.

Another vehicular accident had occurred last month as well, where a bus and a semi-trailer collided, killing four people and injuring seven, near the Sahianwala Interchange.

As per news reports, the accident had taken place when the bus travelling from Multan to Rawalpindi rammed into a semi-trailer, which left one part of the bus entirely wiped out.