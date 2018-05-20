Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two killed after bus overturned in Korangi area of Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed and seven were wounded after a speeding bus was overturned near Korangi’s Veta Chowrangi area, in the early hours of Sunday.

The injured passengers were moved to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, while the two who had been killed, yielded to their wounds on the way to the hospital.

A similar incident had occurred last year when a bus overturned in Korangi that left three people injured.

Another vehicular accident had occurred last month as well, where a bus and a semi-trailer collided, killing four people and injuring seven, near the Sahianwala Interchange.

As per news reports, the accident had taken place when the bus travelling from Multan to Rawalpindi rammed into a semi-trailer, which left one part of the bus entirely wiped out.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Khairpur hospital trashed by patient’s relatives after doctor denies treatment

Khairpur hospital trashed by patient’s relatives after doctor denies treatment
PTI takes rare initiative with sign language interpreter

PTI takes rare initiative with sign language interpreter
Daniyal rejects fake allegations of money laundering against Nawaz

Daniyal rejects fake allegations of money laundering against Nawaz
Pakistan's heatwave woes to worsen further as summer temperatures spike steadily

Pakistan's heatwave woes to worsen further as summer temperatures spike steadily
Load More load more