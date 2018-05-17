Thu May 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 17, 2018

PML-N, PTI politicians switch loyalties

ISLAMABAD: Scores of PML-N politicians including sitting MNAs and MPAs have decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to sources, PML-N MPA Azam Cheela, Ghulam Ahmed Gadi, Sheikh Yaqoob, Rashida Yaqoob, Aslam Bharvana, Asif Kathia and Chaudhry Shehbaz are going to join the PTI.

MNA from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharvana and Sahibzada Nazir Sultan met Imran Khan on Thursday and joined his party. Sahibzada Nazir Sultan had won the election from Jhang as an independent candidate before joining the PML-N.

In addition, PMLN MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi and former speaker Afzal Sahi called on Imran Khan at Bani Gali and announced PTI.

“I am joining the PTI as a patriotic Pakistani. I cannot remain associated with the PML-N anymore,” he said.

PTI MNA joins PML-N

Musarrat Zeb, a PTI MNA from Swat, joined the PML-N and attended the party’s parliamentary meeting. 

