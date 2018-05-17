Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
May 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pope condemns Gaza killings, says Mideast needs justice, peace

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the killing of Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border, saying the deaths would only lead to more violence, and appealed for dialogue to bring justice and peace to the Middle East.

“I express my great pain for the dead and wounded and I am close in prayer and affection to all those who are suffering,” he told tens of thousands of people at his general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“I repeat that the use of violence never leads to peace. War begets war and violence begets violence.”

Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border on Monday during demonstrations against the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, in the bloodiest day in Gaza in years.

Francis, who visited Israel and Palestinian territories in 2014, asked both sides and the international community to redouble efforts “so that dialogue, justice and peace prevail”.

Last December, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced the decision to move the embassy, Francis called for Jerusalem’s “status quo” to be respected, saying new tension in the Middle East would further inflame world conflicts.

Speaking earlier in the audience to a group of Polish World War Two veterans, he said: “We never learn.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

In Bangladesh, some 60 babies a day born in Rohingya camps: UN

In Bangladesh, some 60 babies a day born in Rohingya camps: UN
Christian expat gifts mosque to Muslim workers in UAE

Christian expat gifts mosque to Muslim workers in UAE
Mueller told Trump team he would not indict Trump: Giuliani

Mueller told Trump team he would not indict Trump: Giuliani
Two Sherpa climbers set new summit records on Everest

Two Sherpa climbers set new summit records on Everest
Load More load more