Wed May 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 16, 2018

Nawaz says will disclose names of characters behind 2014 sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said there were several characters behind 2014 sit-in.

"Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri are among those characters,  I will disclose names of other characters when the time comes ," he said while talking to journalists at the Accountability Court which has been hearing corruption references against him.

"PTI neither has a character nor any ideology, this is a party which use filthy language and indulges in mudslinging," he said when a reporter told him that Imran Khan's party has rejected his suggestion to form a national commission.

"PTI is a party which always fixes its eyes on umpire's finger, Tehreek-e-Insaf is a party which is only interested in staging dharnas, it has no trust in the slogan of "vote ko Izzat do" (honor the vote),he said.

PTI's reaction

Reacting to Nawaz Sharif's statement, Naeemul Haq, PTI spokesman, said Sharif's himself  has dubious character and has no right to discuss others.

He said 200 million people of Pakistan were behind the 2014 sit in.

"It was evident from people's participation that the sit-in  was popular,  and reflected people's sentiments. 

