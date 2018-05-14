Heavy traffic cripples Karachi

KARACHI: Massive traffic jam paralyzed Karachi on Monday afternoon, leaving thousands of motorists stuck for hours amid scorching heat.

According to a police statement, traffic jam happened due to snap checking by paramilitary Rangers force on Ziauddin Road.

"Our officers are on the road to regulate the flow of traffic," police said. “All barriers have been removed to clear the traffic."

Heavy traffic was seen on I.I Chundrigar Road, Zianuddin Road, MA Jinnah Road and other adjoining streets.

A number of vehicles ran out of fuel and were parked in the middle of the roads.

The traffic police personnel were seen preventing further jams but were unable to provide alternate routes to the motorists.

"I work in the evening shift. I had to walk my way to the office after my bus was unable to move an inch for several hours," Muhammad Saleem, a media worker, told The News.

A female office worker said that she had to go back to her office due to the traffic jam.