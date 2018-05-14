Mon May 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Heavy traffic cripples Karachi

KARACHI: Massive traffic jam paralyzed Karachi on Monday afternoon, leaving thousands of motorists stuck for hours amid scorching heat.

According to a police statement, traffic jam happened due to snap checking by paramilitary Rangers force on Ziauddin Road.

"Our officers are on the road to regulate the flow of traffic," police said. “All barriers have been removed to clear the traffic."

Heavy traffic was seen on I.I Chundrigar Road, Zianuddin Road, MA Jinnah Road and other adjoining streets.

A number of vehicles ran out of fuel and were parked in the middle of the roads.

The traffic police personnel were seen preventing further jams but were unable to provide alternate routes to the motorists.

"I work in the evening shift. I had to walk my way to the office after my bus was unable to move an inch for several hours,"  Muhammad Saleem,  a media worker, told The News. 

A female office worker said that she had to go back to her office due to the traffic jam. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Jam
    Karachi
    New
    Traffic
Advertisement

More From National

US diplomat involved in fatal accident leaves Pakistan

US diplomat involved in fatal accident leaves Pakistan
Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestine after US moves embassy to Jerusalem

Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestine after US moves embassy to Jerusalem
Islamabad, Kabul agree on effective, full implementation of APAPPS

Islamabad, Kabul agree on effective, full implementation of APAPPS
Chinese delegation visits Pakistan

Chinese delegation visits Pakistan
Load More load more