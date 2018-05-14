Nothing new in Nawaz Sharif’s statement: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Outspoken Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there was nothing new in Nawaz Sharif’s recent media statement about the Mumbai attacks.

“I stand by Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif also stands by Nawaz Sharif,” Sanaullah told media persons in Lahore. “Nawaz Sharif hasn’t said anything new. Former interior minister Rehman Malik had made same remarks in the past.”

The law minister said Pakistan’s 22 million people understand that Nawaz Sharif is a patriot.

He said that such pressure tactics had been happening for the past 70 years. “We will not tolerate them anymore,” he said.

The law minister said that Nawaz Sharif’s popularity cannot be affected by these tactics. “Nawaz Sharif has to tell the nation the truth now,” he added.

To a question, he said that NAB’s press release was a ploy to dent Nawaz Sharif’s popularity graph.

“An attempt was made to target Nawaz Sharif’s credibility but the entire nation stands by him,” he added .