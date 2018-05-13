NSC to discuss ‘misleading’ statement on Mumbai attacks: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army chief spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor says a meeting of National Security Committee has been suggested to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss recent “misleading statement regarding Mumbai incident.”

In a Twitter statement on Sunday, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor said that the meeting would be held on Monday.

The statement comes in the backdrop of remarks made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif about the Mumbai terrorist attacks in an interview to a local English daily on Saturday.



PML-N Quaid needs no certificate

In a formal statement on Sunday evening, PML-N said that Nawaz Sharif’s statement was misinterpreted by Indian media.

“PMLN would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media. Unfortunately, a section of Pakistani electronic & social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement," the party said.

Opposition groups slams Nawaz Sharif



Opposition parties PPP, PTI, PML-Q, MQM-P, Pak Sarzameen Party have strongly condemned Nawaz Sharif’s remarks.

Imran Khan, in a Twitter statement, said Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains.

He said that Nawaz was speaking Modi's language against Pakistani State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300 billions stashed in his sons companies abroad.

In a press conference, PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said that Nawaz Sharif had endorsed Narendra Modi’s narrative in his interview.

She called for the ousted prime minister to withdraw his remarks and issue a clarification.

Raza Haroon, a leader of Pak Sarzameen Party, said that Nawaz Sharif's irresponsible statement was tantamount to enmity with the country.

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi also condemned Nawaz Sharif for his interview.