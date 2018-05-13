Sun May 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 13, 2018

Red alert after intel reports warn of attack on new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued red alert after intel reports warned of attack on Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), according to a report published in Daily Jang on Sunday.

The security agencies informed the aviation authorities over looming threats after a suicide attack in Attock. Three people were killed and 18 others injured in a suicide attack on a van at Dhoke Gama in Attock district on Thursday.

Under the new directives, passengers can only bring one person along with them and a new trouble shooting has been established to address operational issues at the airport.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opened the IIAP on May 03 after long delays amid reports that the new facility was opened prematurely. 

