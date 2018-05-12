IHC rules US diplomat Col Joseph doesn’t have ‘absolute immunity’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the interior ministry to decide on placing the name of US diplomat Col Joseph Emanuel –Defense and Air Attache -- on Exit Control List (ECL) within two weeks.



Justice Amir Farooq of IHC court issued this order on a petition filed by father of victim Ateeq Baig, who was killed after US diplomat’s car hit his motorcycle in federal capital on April 07.



The IHC ruled that US diplomat Colonel Joseph Emmanuel, who was involved in the traffic accident that led to the death of Ateeq does not have ‘absolute diplomatic immunity’.

The court had reserved the verdict on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the incident indicates that the white Land Cruiser jumped the red light and hit the motorbike being driven by Muhammad Ateeq while Raheel Ahmed was on the back seat.

The accident resulted in Ateeq’s death on the spot while Raheel Ahmed sustained serious injuries.